Dolphins Fans Fly Banner Over Stadium Demanding Mike McDaniel, GM to Be Fired
The trend of flying banners before games calling for NFL coaches to be fired returned this year—but, in Week 2? Yikes.
The Dolphins suffered a rough 33-8 loss in the season opener last Sunday. That result quickly put coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier on the hot seat. The Dolphins already had a players only meeting to discuss what went wrong in the Week 1 lopsided loss to the Colts.
Dolphins fans flew banners across the Miami sky ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup vs. the Patriots. The banner read "Fire Grier. Fire McDaniel." A simple message for quite a big ask from Miami fans.
Miami definitely seems to be hitting the panic button after just one game, which isn't the best way to open a season. A win in Week 2 may calm things down a bit, but it probably won't take these feelings completely away. The Dolphins have a lot to prove in order to keep the fanbase happy this season.