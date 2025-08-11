Dolphins Find New Running Back After Losing Alexander Mattison for 2025 Season
The Dolphins quickly found a potential running back replacement for Alexander Mattison on Monday just hours after it was reported that Mattison would miss the 2025 season. Miami is signing Aaron Shampklin on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Shampklin hasn't seen much action on the NFL field since he was picked up by the Cowboys in 2022 after going undrafted out of Harvard. He spent that season on the Colts' practice squad. He had a short run in the USFL in 2023.
The running back played in three games during the 2024 season with the Steelers. He was elevated from the practice squad in Week 4 when Jaylen Warren was out with injury. He carried the ball three times and notched 17 yards.
Shampklin might not be Miami's long-term solution for Mattison's absence, but Shampklin has the chance to prove himself on the roster.
Mattison suffered a neck injury during Sunday's preseason game vs. the Bears. He underwent neck surgery at a local Chicago hospital and is doing well. But, he now has to miss the entire 2025 season while recovering.