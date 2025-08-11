SI

Dolphins Lose RB Alexander Mattison for 2025 After He Suffered Preseason Neck Injury

Mattison underwent surgery on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury in the team's preseason game vs. the Bears.
Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury in the team's preseason game vs. the Bears. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison will miss the entire 2025 season as he underwent surgery on a neck injury, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.

The surgery took place in Chicago on Sunday after Mattison injured his neck during the Dolphins' preseason game vs. the Bears. He was taken to a local hospital via ambulance from the game to undergo surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter added. While he’s expected to make a full recovery, he will not be available for the Dolphins this year.

Mattison was having an impressive training camp and was set to play an important role on the Miami roster. He scored a touchdown during Sunday's preseason game before suffering his season-ending injury.

In turn, the Dolphins are working out free agent running back Jamaal Williams on Monday, Schefter reported.

The Dolphins just signed Mattison this offseason after losing star running back Raheem Mostert to the Raiders. Mattison played for Las Vegas last season, completing 132 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played. He spent the previous five seasons with the Vikings.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL