Dolphins Lose RB Alexander Mattison for 2025 After He Suffered Preseason Neck Injury
Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison will miss the entire 2025 season as he underwent surgery on a neck injury, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.
The surgery took place in Chicago on Sunday after Mattison injured his neck during the Dolphins' preseason game vs. the Bears. He was taken to a local hospital via ambulance from the game to undergo surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter added. While he’s expected to make a full recovery, he will not be available for the Dolphins this year.
Mattison was having an impressive training camp and was set to play an important role on the Miami roster. He scored a touchdown during Sunday's preseason game before suffering his season-ending injury.
In turn, the Dolphins are working out free agent running back Jamaal Williams on Monday, Schefter reported.
The Dolphins just signed Mattison this offseason after losing star running back Raheem Mostert to the Raiders. Mattison played for Las Vegas last season, completing 132 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played. He spent the previous five seasons with the Vikings.