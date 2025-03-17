SI

Dolphins Add Former First-Round Pick CB With One Year Deal

Artie Burns is coming to Miami.

Liam McKeone

Miami is adding Artie Burns as a free agent
Miami is adding Artie Burns as a free agent / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
The dust has largely settled from this year's NFL free agency as the big names have signed big deals and given fans plenty to get excited about. But that doesn't mean it's completely over and done with. Value can be found anytime between now and the kickoff of the NFL season and teams will not stop in turning over every stone to find useful contributors.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins did just that by inking former first-round pick Artie Burns to a one-year deal to bolster the secondary. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who broke the news, Burns attended the University of Miami, so the signing serves as a homecoming of sorts.

Burns was taken with the 25th pick of the 2016 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent four years playing in black and yellow, recording four interceptions in his Steelers tenure.

Burns then spent the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears before spending the last three seasons in Seattle with the Seahawks. He appeared in only four games last season due to injury.

Now he comes back to Miami and will compete for a spot on the Dolphins' relatively thin depth chart at cornerback.

Published
