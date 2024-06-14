Dolphins to Sign Veteran DE Calais Campbell, per Report
The Miami Dolphins reportedly are bolstering their defensive line ahead of the 2024 NFL season, agreeing to sign veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Campbell, who will turn 38 in September just ahead of the regular season, spent the 2023 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. He started all 17 games last year, registering 6.5 sacks—his most since 2019—56 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler who has played 16 seasons in the NFL. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2017 when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In addition to playing for the Falcons and Jaguars, Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round back in 2008 out of Miami. He also played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Across 244 career games, Campbell has produced 865 tackles, 105.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, 175 tackles for loss and 254 quarterback hits.
He'll join a Dolphins defensive unit that ranked second in the NFL with 3.1 sacks per game last season.