Dolphins to Release Former Pro Bowl Running Back Raheem Mostert
The Miami Dolphins are planning to release Mostert just two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard season and a Pro Bowl.
The Miami Dolphins are set to release veteran running back Raheem Mostert, his agent Brett Tessler announced on social media.
"Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season," Tessler wrote. "Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere."
The soon-to-be 33-year-old Mostert appeared in 13 games last season, carrying the ball 85 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Mostert earned a Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns, which were both career-highs.
The move for the Dolphins will save the team $2.9 million in cap space.
