Dolphins Troll Chiefs After Losing Undefeated Season to Bills
With the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, they are now 9-1 on the 2024 campaign. What that means, of course, is that the 1972 Miami Dolphins' streak as the lone undefeated team in NFL history will remain untouched for at least one more season.
Every year, when the NFL's last unbeaten team goes down, the 1972 team celebrates their streak continuing on by popping champagne.
This time? The celebration couldn't wait past Sunday night, as the Dolphins' X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of former running back Larry Csonka celebrating the Chiefs' loss with a glass of his own.
Said Dolphins' squad, led by head coach Don Shula, quarterback Bob Griese, and Csonka, ripped through the '72 regular season a cool 14-0 before a three-game playoff run found them at 17-0 and to this day—the only team to go through a season without notching a loss.
As for this 2024 9-1 Chiefs team, they now have the monkey off their back as they head down the stretch with four of their final seven games against teams with a winning record. They take on the Panthers next Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.