Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Will Meet With Neurologists This Week, per Report
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will plan to meet with neurologists early this week to learn more about the severity of the concussion he suffered in Thursday night's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
These meetings will also help Tagovailoa when deciding about his future in the NFL, which is definitely up for question now after he suffered his fourth concussion in the past five years. Many NFL fans and even coaches, like Las Vegas Raiders' Antonio Pierce, are calling for Tagovailoa to hang up his helmet for good.
Tagovailoa was attempting to run up the middle during a fourth down play in the third quarter on Thursday night when he was hit hard by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After falling to the ground, Tagovailoa's arm went up and then he rolled over while holding his helmet. He was able to walk off the field with the help of medical staff. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been very supportive of Tagovailoa since the injury. A photograph of McDaniel kissing Tagovailoa's head on the sidelines went viral after the game.
When speaking with reporters after Thursday's 31–10 Dolphins loss, McDaniel admitted "the furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline" in regards to Tagovailoa's return. The meetings this week with neurologists will surely offer more of an idea of what the quarterback's future holds.