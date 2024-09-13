Tua Tagovailoa Exits Dolphins-Bills After Suffering Concussion on Scramble
Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out of the Miami Dolphins' matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.
Trailing by 21 points and facing a fourth-and-4, Tagovailoa scrambled up the middle to move the chains but was hit hard by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After falling to the ground, Tagovailoa's arm went up and then he rolled over while holding his helmet. Some teammates took a knee as the Dolphins medical staff ran onto the field to check on the quarterback.
Tagovailoa was eventually able to walk off the field on his own power. The Dolphins officially ruled him out with a concussion a few minutes later.
Tagovailoa has a long injury history, especially when it comes to concussions. His health was one of the biggest stories in the NFL in 2022 when he suffered multiple concussions. Last year, Tagovailoa bounced back and led the league in passing yards while playing all 17 games.