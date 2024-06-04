Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gives Telling Quote on Contract Extension Talks
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of several players across the league this offseason who is in active contract extension talks as mandatory minicamp begins.
When speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Tagovailoa was asked about the state of extension talks, and whether or not Jared Goff's $53 million-per-year contract earlier this offseason set a benchmark in his negotiations with the team.
"I'll tell you one thing. The market is the market," Tagovailoa said. "If we didn't have a market, none of that would matter. It would just be an organizational thing. It didn't matter if that guy got paid that, because it's up to the organization. That's what I would say. The market is the market. That's it"
It's clear Tagovailoa is seeking a contract to be paid like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after playing in all 17 games in 2023 and posting career numbers.
Tagovailoa completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns, which were all career-highs. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following this season if an extension is not reached with the Dolphins as anticipated. Until further notice, he's playing out 2024 on a $23.1 million base summary as part of a club option that was exercised by the Dolphins on his rookie contract.