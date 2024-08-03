SI

Dolphins, Tyreek Hill Agree on Restructured Contract, per Report

The contract will pay the Pro Bowl WR more money over the next three years.

Tyreek Hill at Dolphins training camp / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a restructured contract that will pay the Pro Bowl wide receiver more money over the next three years, especially in the guaranteed category.

The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter):

Before the deal, Hill's contract was worth $85.4 million over the next three years. Now, it's worth $90 million. It also increases his guaranteed money from $19,665,000 to $65 million, a big increase in sure-funds that Hill can expect to see now with the Dolphins.

The deal does not amend the number of years Hill is under team control, with him currently slated to hit free agency following the 2026 season.

Hill sent out two posts on X (formerly Twitter) that indicated the deal about 40 minutes before the news dropped:

Hill has been on the All-Pro team the past two years, and led the league in receiving yards last season with 1,799. Hill was just voted the top player in the league by his peers, the first non-QB to do so in four years.

