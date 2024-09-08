SI

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Detained by Police for Driving Violation Before Week 1 Game

The receiver was hand cuffed outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Madison Williams

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before a preseason game.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before a preseason game. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill arrived at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to play in the team's Week 1 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was detained by police for a driving violation, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters.

Hill still plans to play in the game, Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today," Rosenhaus said.

A fan happened to be driving by the scene of Hill being detained on Sunday morning and captured the situation on video. He was put in handcuffs by the police. There is not-safe-for-work language in the video.

More information about the driving violation hasn't been released yet.

Hill begins his third season with the Dolphins on Sunday. He played in 16 games in 2023, totaling 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

