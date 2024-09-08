Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Detained by Police for Driving Violation Before Week 1 Game
As Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill arrived at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to play in the team's Week 1 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was detained by police for a driving violation, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters.
Hill still plans to play in the game, Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today," Rosenhaus said.
A fan happened to be driving by the scene of Hill being detained on Sunday morning and captured the situation on video. He was put in handcuffs by the police. There is not-safe-for-work language in the video.
More information about the driving violation hasn't been released yet.
Hill begins his third season with the Dolphins on Sunday. He played in 16 games in 2023, totaling 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.