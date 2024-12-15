Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Hospitalized After Taking Scary Hit vs. Texans
A frightening scene unfolded in Houston on Sunday during the Texans' game against the Miami Dolphins.
In the third quarter, Miami wideout Grant DuBose took a scary hit across the middle while catching a Tua Tagovailoa pass. DuBose remained on the ground afterwards and it was immediately clear something was very wrong. The Dolphins-Texans game was then halted for over 10 minutes as the medical team treated DuBose on the field.
Here's DuBose getting carted off as his teammates watched:
Shortly thereafter, the Dolphins announced DuBose had been ruled out with a head injury and was headed to a local hospital for further evaluation. The wideout is in stable condition, per the announcement.
DuBose, 23, was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent his rookie season in Wisconsin on Green Bay's practice squad before he was released in August, when the Dolphins claimed him. He has one catch for the Dolphins this season.