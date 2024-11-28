Dominant Shaboozey Halftime Show Makes Bad Bears First Half Look Even Worse
The Chicago Bears got off to a brutal start in their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.
In the first half, the Bears held the ball for just 7:06 of game time, two first downs, and 57 total yards. Maybe it was the Turkey tryptophan.
As the Bears went to the locker room to regroup, Shaboozey added a bit of insult to injury for the road team, taking the stage for a brilliant halftime show that prompted jokes from all across the internet.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos was on the field warming up while Shaboozey played. It’s not every day that clocking in for work comes with a first-row seat to a Grammy nominee.
While the Bears’ first half was a struggle, they got their act together a bit to open the second half, driving the field for their first touchdown of the game.