Doug Martin's Agent Issues Statement After Death of Former Buccaneers, Raiders RB
Former NFL running back Doug Martin died Sunday while in custody by the Oakland Police Department. He was 36.
Reports say that Martin became unresponsive while in police custody and later died at the hospital. Details about the arrest were limited, but Martin's agent, Brian Murphy of Athletes First, issued a statement Monday providing some clarity on the situation.
"Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.
"Following recent media reports about Doug's untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway," said Murphy in part of his statement, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Martin was a former first-round pick and played seven seasons in the NFL, including six with the Buccaneers. The Stockton, Calif. native played his final season in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. He played in 84 games in his professional career and scored 30 rushing touchdowns. He was a two-time Pro Bowl running back and was selected as an All-Pro in 2015.