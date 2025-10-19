Former Buccaneers RB Doug Martin Reportedly Dies at Age 36
Former NFL running back Doug Martin has reportedly died recently at the age of 36, a source told TMZ. No cause of death was initially reported.
Martin, who is most known for his time as the Buccaneers' running back, played in the NFL from 2012-18. The No. 31 pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Martin went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler. He had his best season in 2015, when he rushed for over 1,400 yards for the second time in his career and was named first-team All-Pro.
Following six seasons with the Buccaneers, the Oakland, Calif. native got to spend the final year of his career with his hometown team, the Raiders, in 2018 before they relocated to Las Vegas. He initially returned for the 2019 season, but was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season and was released with an injury settlement. Overall Martin rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He also caught 148 passes for 1,207 yards.
Prior to entering the NFL, Martin spent five years at Boise State, where he rushed for 3,431 yards and 43 touchdowns.