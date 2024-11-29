Doug Pederson Provides Trevor Lawrence Injury Update Ahead of Sunday Game vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear officially set to get their starting quarterback back under center.
Head coach Doug Pederson said that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to play Sunday against the Houston Texans after he missed the past two games with a left shoulder injury, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pederson told reporters that Lawrence had a good week and as of today, he expects the fourth-year quarterback to play.
Lawrence commented on his status to reporters Wednesday, where he insisted his plan was to play and make a return this week.
"I'm hoping I'm back out there this week," Lawrence said. "It would be great. That's what I want. I want to be back on the field playing with my teammates and that's the plan."
He injured his left, non-throwing shoulder against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. In Lawrence's absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones has started for the Jaguars. Jacksonville is 0-2 in those games—with the caveat that they were two tough matchups against the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) and the Detroit Lions (11-1).
The Jaguars (2-9) have lost four games in a row and hope Lawrence's potential return Sunday vs. the Texans brings some much needed mojo in the midst of a disappointing season.