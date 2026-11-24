The NFL calendar has advanced to Week 11. Legitimate postseason contenders are fighting for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, rebuilding franchises are firmly turning attention to the 2027 NFL Draft process, which we have a new first-round mock draft for.

With everything heating up, some rookies around the league are contributing to winning efforts. Others are standing out on bad teams. Either way, assessing rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class is a weekly assignment.

We've identified 10 rookies who dominated in Week 11.

2026 NFL DrafT: The 10 Best Rookie Performances From Week 11

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

If there were any lingering doubts about who this Denver Broncos backfield belongs to, Week 11 answered that question. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman was unstoppable versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The 108th overall selection carried the ball 24 times, rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins had one carry. Coleman averaged 4.6 yards per attempt. It was a totally dominant showing.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III missed a second consecutive week with an injury. It represented another opportunity for rookie Emmett Johnson to serve as the lead back. It was another week of Johnson's dominance. The former Nebraska standout rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown via 23 carries. The dual-threat playmaker also added 38 receiving yards to his offensive totals. He's flat-out incredible.

Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a shootout to the Detroit Lions. Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst was very productive. The towering wideout posted five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Hurst's scores displayed why he's such a threat near the end zone. This could incite a second-half breakout.

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey feasted on the Los Angeles Chargers' underperforming offensive line. The No. 2 overall selection produced five pressures and two sacks. He's now up to 9.5 sacks this season. Bailey also forced his sixth fumble of the campaign. He leads all NFL defenders in that category. The athletic pass rusher could win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Carnell Tate makes this list for making the biggest heads-up play of Week 11. After catching a slant pass from Cam Ward, Tate realized he wasn't touched by a Dallas Cowboys defender until he was in the process of getting up. The fourth overall pick rumbled untouched into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown. The Titans are terrible, but they have their WR1.

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

The New York Giants claimed a massive victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that helps prove their legitimacy. It was a dominant defensive showing by Dennard Wilson's unit. Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese had seven tackles and also generated three quarterback pressures as a blitzer. Reese was also credited with two stops as a run defender, and only allowed 21 receiving yards in coverage.

CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

There isn't much going well for the Indianapolis Colts right now, but rookie linebacker CJ Allen is lowkey starting to play well. The former Georgia standout had a career-high 16 tackles versus the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Allen was credited with seven run stops and only allowed nine yards in coverage.

Will Lee III, CB, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers claimed a notable victory over the Baltimore Ravens and remain in control of the NFC South. Rookie cornerback Will Lee III had an unbelievable day. He forced three fumbles, including one at the goal line before Justice Hill could score a touchdown. Lee also had a pass breakup late that was tipped for an interception. He should be named Defensive Rookie of the Week.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears put forth a stout defensive performance in Sunday's 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman played a big role. The former Oregon standout intercepted Saints quarterback Tyler Shough on an ill-advised throw across his body back into the middle. Thieneman was stellar in coverage all afternoon long.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has enjoyed a fairly stellar rookie season. The former Texas Tech standout continued stuffing the stat sheet versus the Buffalo Bills. Rodriguez had 13 tackles for his fifth double-digit tackle game of the season. The versatile linebacker also intercepted Josh Allen on a tipped ball and returned it 26 yards into Bills territory.