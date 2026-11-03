10 NFL Rookies Who Made Week 8 A Massive Statement: Ranking the Biggest Winners

Week 8 in the NFL was awesome for rookie performances. Several standouts from the 2026 NFL Draft class made highlight plays. We continue to track this class' progress weekly.

We've highlighted the 10 best rookie performances from Week 8, even ranking them 10-1. Running backs, offensive lineman, wide receivers, and pass rushers are featured throughout. Five touchdowns were scored by rookies in Week 8 heading into Monday Night Football.

The following standouts were the 10 best rookies in Week 8, ranked 10-1.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the 10 Best Rookie Performances in Week 8

10. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue using rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher as a blocker. They scored 42 points and ran the football effectively for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Boerkircher maximized his lone target in the passing game, catching a 31-yard touchdown. He's been a very useful addition to Liam Coen's offense.

9. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins gave their division rival New England Patriots a decent scare on Sunday. Rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. caught all three of his targets for 46 yards and the only receiving touchdown scored by a first-year wideout on Sunday (his 2nd TD since Week 5). Coleman averaged 15.3 yards per catch.

8. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

It was Makai Lemon who led all rookie receivers in yards (57). It represented his second consecutive outing with 50+ receiving yards. With DeVonta Smith sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles are finally getting Lemon consistently involved. The 20th overall selection has received 7+ targets from Weeks 5-8 after never seeing that many targets in any single-game in Weeks 1-4.

7. Zakee Wheatley, S, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were beaten pretty badly by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, but rookie safety Zakee Wheatley gave them hope. Trailing 27-13 in the fourth quarter, the Packers were in scoring range when Wheatley intercepted a deep-ball Jordan Love pass inside the five-yard line. He played it perfectly in coverage.

6. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Buffalo Bills

With both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley suffering injuries, the Buffalo Bills defense dominated the Baltimore Ravens offense. Rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun arguably played his best game in coverage. The former Ohio State standout intercepted his first career pass on a tipped ball. He was credited with allowing one catch for seven yards.

5. Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense had the Atlanta Falcons offense in absolute hell. They won a 16-0 shutout without completing a single pass because opposing quarterback Michael Penix was 8-of-25 with four interceptions. Rookie defensive back Keionte Scott allowed one reception for eight yards. Scott also had a pressure as a blitzer, and notched a pass breakup as well.

4. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

No rookie had more pressures in Week 8 than Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (5). The 120th overall selection was credited with two sacks by Pro Football Focus. He also batted a pass down. Dennis-Sutton continues being one of the biggest steals in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss and closed the gap in the competitive NFC North. Lions rookie right tackle Blake Miller was quite good in protection. He was credited with allowing one sack and two pressures against an elite Brian Flores-coached defense. Miller has been the immediate steadying presence scouts thought he'd be.

2. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got Jonah Coleman back from injury last weekend and he was excellent in Sunday's massive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for 41 yards and his touchdown was the game-winning score, a five-yard run with under two minutes remaining. Coleman was a dual-threat playmaker, also leading the Broncos in receiving yards (63). This might be his backfield.

1. Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The only rookie running back who arguably outdid Coleman on Sunday played for the opposition. Emmett Johnson carried the ball once for 15 yards, but added five receptions for 128 additional yards and a touchdown to his offensive totals. Johnson leaked out the backfield on 3rd-and-10 for a 73-yard passing score.