Massive Rookie Class: Every Chargers Rookie Who Made the Initial 53-Man Roster
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The Los Angeles Chargers trimmed their roster to 53 on Sunday by the league-mandated deadline. There were many surprises on the initial roster including one of the largest rookie classes in recent memory.
The Los Angeles Chargers, in a bit of a twist, kept their entire 2026 draft class on the initial roster and added two undrafted free agents to roster as well. Let's take a look at which rookies made the cut.
Akheem Mesidor
The Chargers' first-round pick was a clear and obvious player to make the 53-man roster. However, the Chargers opted to keep only four edge rushers with Mesidor joining Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree. Mesidor appears to have a role early and may play the most special teams snaps out of the edge rusher unit.
Jake Slaughter
The Chargers' second-round selection has been thrust into the starting lineup following an injury to Tyler Biadasz.
Brenen Thompson
The Chargers traded down multiple times resulting in no third-round selections but three fourth-round picks. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson has had an excellent training camp and figures to be worked into the offense and have a role early.
Travis Burke
Los Angeles' second fourth-round pick is a massive human being and originally was viewed as a raw player in need of significant time to get ready to play. Burke has been an awesome surprise throughout training camp and the preseason and it's a credit to his work ethic. The Chargers' offensive tackle depth this season is night and day different this year compared to the last decade or so.
Genesis Smith
The Chargers' third and final selection of the fourth round is safety Genesis Smith whose range and ball hawking instincts were on full display during the preseason. Smith's tackling and willingness seemed to improve and with the depth of the roster, he will have a chance to grow and develop.
Nick Barrett
The Chargers' fifth-round pick defensive tackle Nick Barrett made arguably the largest leap amongst the rookies from the first preseason game through the third and final game. By the end of the preseason, Barrett had stamped him place on the defensive line and proved he belonged and was a ready for an early role.
Logan Taylor
The Chargers drafted a pair of offensive linemen in the sixth round and Logan Taylor out of Boston College was the first of the two. Taylor is a gritty, versatile and experienced offensive lineman. With the Chargers loaded offensive line room, there was questions whether Taylor would survive the deep cuts.
Alex Harkey
The Chargers' final selection in the 2026 draft was offensive lineman Alex Harkey out of Oregon. The mauling run blocker plays with an edge but will benefit from time to grow. I did not have him on my predictive 53-man roster based on the roster math but the Chargers are hellbent on avoiding a repeat of 2025 and loading up on offensive linemen.
Jacob Spomer
Undrafted free agent center Jacob Spomer earned his spot on the roster. The Chargers needed a backup center following the injury to Tyler Biadasz and elevation of Jake Slaughter. He finished the preseason with some of the highest PFF grades amongst all centers in the NFL and is an ideal fit for Mike McDaniel's offense.
Rodney Shelley
Cornerback Rodney Shelley was a defensive back who impressed me on his college film for his effort and willingness to throw down with larger offensive players. Shelley's fearless approach likely endeared him to special teams coach Ryan Ficken.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.