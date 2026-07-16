Ranking the Top 10 NFL Rookie Classes With the Highest Ceiling

We recently re-ranked every 2026 NFL Draft class from best to worst (1-32) ahead of training camp. Padded practices and the preseason will provide us with additional information on every draft class. Drafting prospects with future upside is a must.

Some prospects are pro-ready players. Others require additional seasoning to develop before meeting their potential. Prospects with upside could eventually pay dividends once they reach pre-draft expectations.

The following 10 draft classes struck the perfect balance.

2026 NFL Draft: Best 10 Classes With Future Upside

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made 10 total selections during the draft and they especially nailed the first four of them. They traded down from No. 6 overall, picked up extra value and still drafted a franchise left tackle in Spencer Fano. After having Jerry Jeudy and not much else at wide receiver last season, they landed two rookies with complimentary skill sets in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a borderline first-round grade from us due to his versatility and tone-setting approach. They later drafted Austin Barber, who has swing tackle upside. This Browns class should produce multiple starters.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets maneuvered the board as necessary and ended up making three first-round selections. They already would have scored highly for taking David Bailey at No. 2 overall, the best non-quarterback at a premium position in the NFL Draft. With heavy packages becoming more frequent around the league, tight end Kenyon Sadiq should be a useful asset right away. Sadiq is super athletic with in-line ability, too.

Omar Cooper Jr. joins Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in a better-than-it-seems wide receiver room. Second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has inside-outside versatility with excellent coverage instincts. Fourth-round quarterback Cade Klubnik should receive an opportunity to play this season before the Jets enter the 2027 NFL Draft looking for a franchise starter.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were an abomination on defense last season. That's precisely why they utilized their opening three selections on the defensive side. This draft class carries the potential to transform that unit under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Getting safety Caleb Downs, a top-three prospect, at 11th overall was a certified steal. Pass rusher Malachi Lawrence is an athletic specimen who should contribute as a rookie via a rotational role. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham has front-seven versatility and should be placed in flexible positions. If the Cowboys' defense turns it around, we'll reflect on this draft class as a big reason why.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made 11 selections and mixed pro-ready prospects with raw upside. Guard Vega Ioane is an instant starter who is an excellent scheme fit for an offense that centers around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. EDGE Zion Young is an early-down run stopper who displayed an improved pass-rush arsenal at Missouri in 2025.

Getting wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt will improve the pass-catching depth after losing DeAndre Hopkins (free agent) and Isaiah Likely. Cornerback Chandler Rivers has starting-caliber upside at nickel. Late-round running back Adam Randall has untapped potential after previously playing wide receiver in college.

5. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers drafted the offensive tackle with the highest upside of any blocker in the class. Monroe Freeling started fewer than 20 games at Georgia, but showcased elite movement skills and athleticism. With the Panthers potentially in the market for a future starting tackle, they can bring Freeling along slowly while his technical skills catch up to his natural abilities.

Second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter will immediately thrive playing next to Derrick Brown. Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II has take-the-top-off speed. Brazzell led the SEC in touchdowns (9) last season and finished second in receiving yards (1,017). Finally, fifth-round center Sam Hecht could be a starter by 2027. We love this Panthers draft class.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were fortunate to possess the No. 1 overall pick in what many described as a one-quarterback class. If Fernando Mendoza develops into a franchise quarterback, this Raiders draft will be considered a success. They also made other selections that could help define the class.

Fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy had first-round tape with a concerning injury history. Fellow defensive back Treydan Stukes is flexible and versatile. Running back Mike Washington Jr. should win the No. 2 job behind Ashton Jeanty. Defensive end Keyron Crawford and guard Trey Zuhn III have future starting potential.

7. New York Giants

The New York Giants possessed two top-10 picks and landed instant starters in linebacker Arvell Reese and guard Francis Mauigoa. Nitpickers may ding them for targeting non premium positions, but Reese and Mauigoa were two of the better prospects in the draft. Expect them both to start in Week 1.

Second-round cornerback Colton Hood also has loads of potential. Hood is an athletic specimen who was a one-year starter in college. If his technical skills ever match his natural athleticism, he could develop into a shutdown cornerback. Wide receiver Malachi Fields impressed throughout offseason workouts.

8. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers didn't possess a first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons trade, but still managed to string together a stellar draft class. Cornerback Brandon Cisse plays a position of need, and possesses every trait needed to develop into a quality starter. Cisse needs to develop, but the intangibles are there.

Defensive tackle Chris McClellan is a pro-ready lineman with outstanding size, quickness, and length. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has a technical early-down skill set and should contribute, especially while Parsons is sidelined. Finally, fifth-round center Jager Burton earned some first-team reps during OTAs and was among the most underrated interior linemen in the draft.

9. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections. The rebuilding state of their roster needed all the draft capital they can get. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan pulled a mini surprise by taking Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 overall. Proctor has rare NFL size at 6-6, 352 pounds. The plan is to start him at guard before eventually kicking him to his natural tackle position.

Cornerback Chris Johnson and linebacker could develop into foundational pieces on defense. Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell should receive opportunities after the franchise parted with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Looking at their seven late-round picks, linebacker Kyle Louis has intriguing potential.

10. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in wide receiver Carnell Tate. The chemistry he showed with Cam Ward throughout offseason workouts was electric. Expect Tate to be a focal point of Brian Daboll's offense in 2026.

The Titans' next two selections both featured trade-ups for prospects approved by new head coach Robert Saleh. Defensive Keldric Faulk possesses rare length and size, drawing comparisons to Arik Armstead. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is fast and explosive. The Titans continue to stack foundational talent for the future.