Ten Overlooked NFL Rookies Will Force Coaches to Take Notice at Training Camp

A handful of NFL teams have already had their rookies report to training camp. The 2026 NFL Draft class will begin carving out their paths. It's an especially important period for late-round selections attempting to endear themselves to their respective coaching staff.

Padded practices afford opportunities for rookies to start separating themselves. Veterans are always placed on notice at training camp. This year, there are various late-round rookies who appear capable of climbing depth charts at training camp.

We've identified 10 late-round prospects (Round 4 or later) who will force coaches to notice them at training camp. Strong practice performances in July and August can change a rookie's trajectory. The following underrated rookies are primed to surpass expectations.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Rookies That Will Thrive at Training Camp

Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers, DT

Gracen Halton is slightly undersized, but he's a quick-footed defensive tackle with explosiveness. He uses short-area quickness to gain backfield penetration while playing the 3-technique position. Halton possesses initial quickness and lateral agility that routinely makes him more athletic than his opponent. The San Francisco 49ers got themselves a high-quality rotational lineman.

Jadon Canady, Kansas City Chiefs, CB

Jadon Canady could eventually develop into the Kansas City Chiefs' designated nickel cornerback. The former Tulane, Ole Miss, and Oregon standout plays the position with a confident mindset and approach. Canady is sticky in coverage and he understands route concepts at a high level. He's got quick feet and triggers on throws with decisiveness.

Jimmy Rolder, Detroit Lions, LB

Jimmy Rolder patiently waited his turn at Michigan. As a one-year starter in 2025, he led the team in tackles with 73. Rolder immediately displayed impressive instincts and a natural feel for run defense. He's a Dan Campbell-approved player through and through, and should quickly begin carving out roles for himself at training camp.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers, EDGE

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a high-floor defensive end with toughness. The Millsboro, Delaware native is a pro-ready run stopper. Dennis-Sutton should quickly earn reps in Green Bay, with Packers superstar EDGE Micah Parsons still sidelined for the offseason. He's a better pass rusher and more athletic than he gets credit for, having tested well at the NFL Combine after having 8.5 sacks in consecutive seasons.

Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills, WR

The Buffalo Bills have a crowded position room at wide receiver, but it wouldn't be shocking if Skyler Bell dethroned a veteran or two (Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer?). Bell was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (given to the nation's top WR) after ranking second in the FBS with 1,278 receiving yards last season, tied for third with 13 touchdowns, and fourth with a program-record 101 receptions. Bell is an elite athlete (41-inch vertical) with field-stretching ability.

Kyle Louis, Miami Dolphins, LB

Kyle Louis was among the more athletic and fluid linebackers in attendance at this year's Senior Bowl. He possesses the speed and sideline-to-sideline ability necessary to find the football and make impact plays. Louis recorded 182 tackles over these past two seasons and should play a subpackage role for the Miami Dolphins.

Kamari Ramsey, Houston Texans, DB

Kamari Ramsey is versatile enough to play nickel and traditional safety roles. That flexibility could allow the fifth-round rookie to back up multiple positions for the Houston Texans. Ramsey reads route concepts at a high level and drives forward with confidence. The Texans may have drafted another quality defensive back.

Justin Joly, Denver Broncos, TE

Justin Joly is an athletic pass catcher who was named Tight End of the Week at the Senior Bowl. Joly produced nearly 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this past campaign. With Evan Engram on an expiring contract, the Denver Broncos have reasons to start developing a young pass-catching threat behind him.

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders, RB

Kaytron Allen is a pro-ready running back who thoroughly impressed the Washington Commanders throughout offseason workouts. Reps are up for grabs in a position room that has Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the lead veterans. Allen is a rugged runner with impressive size and vision. He runs through contact with a powerful leg drive.



CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams, WR

CJ Daniels was an impactful member of a Miami Hurricanes offense that advanced to the National Championship. The former Liberty and LSU transfer registered 50 receptions for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. The Los Angeles Rams know how to hit on late-round receiver picks and they've possibly done it again with Daniels.