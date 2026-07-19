Five NFL Draft Classes Look Ready to Steal the Spotlight at Training Camp

NFL training camps are gearing up to start around the league with the veterans joining the rookies, who typically report one week earlier. Camp will provide the 2026 NFL Draft class with opportunities to begin carving out roles for themselves. Padded practices separate good rookies from ones who need more seasoning.

Certain draft classes will steal spotlights at training camp. We've identified five in particular here. The following draft classes are worth monitoring, as they possess rookies ranging from first-round contributors, to position battles, and developmental late-round athletes.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 Rookie Classes Set to Dominate Headlines at Training Camp

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' defense has been the unit to let them down in the playoffs, so it wasn't surprising to see Brandon Beane utilize his first two selections on that side of the ball. EDGE TJ Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun should quickly compete for reps. Wide receiver Skyler Bell could push veterans Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman, and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr projects as a future starter with Dorian Williams on an expiring contract. The Bills have lots of rookie storylines heading into camp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one of the steals of the first round with pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. sliding to No. 15 overall. Defensive back Keionte Scott is versatile enough to get in the mix. Wide receiver Ted Hurst III is dynamic and explosive, though he's probably WR4 to start. Linebacker Josiah Trotter has NFL bloodlines. The Buccaneers put together one of the better and well-balanced draft classes across the league.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans want to be a rugged, hard-nosed football team and their two opening selections reflected just that. Keylan Rutledge, aptly nicknamed "BIG RED," is a physical offensive lineman who projects as an instant starter. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is a selfless run stopper who will occupy space and free up Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter for even more pass-rushing opportunities. The Texans also know a thing or two about defensive backs, and Kamari Ramsey could be another steal.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have an instant starter and potential high-level contributor in first-round safety Dillon Thieneman. Center Logan Jones probably won't be a 2026 starter, but it'll be interesting to monitor how he commands Ben Johnson's offense at training camp. Tight end Sam Roush was the best in-line blocker in the class, which is notable in a league placing more value on those types. Wide receiver Zavion Thomas was the biggest surprise of Bears camp, showcasing his breathtaking speed in the passing game (and on special teams).

New Orleans Saints

Hopefully New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is consistently available at training camp. Kellen Moore could have something special in the passing game, with Tyson joining Chris Olave to give Tyler Shough two high-level playmakers. Defensive tackle Christen Miller is a pro-ready lineman with a massive frame. The Saints have two veterans at tight end in Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, but rookie Oscar Delp could be a difference maker. Bryce Lance and Lorenzo Styles Jr. were among the standout performers at the NFL Combine.