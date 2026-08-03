Jets Training Camp 8/3 Takeaways: First Padded Practice Notes, Defense Steps Up, Injury Updates & More

FLORHAM PARK, NJ. — The first week of training camp across the NFL is complete. Now it's time to separate the men from the boys.

For the first time since taking the field to end the 2025-26 season, the Jets were in full pads for Monday's practice. A rain-soaked field only added to heightened attention to detail and a fresh perspective on where New York stands.

As always, there are plenty of key takeaways from Monday's work. Let's break down some of the biggest here.

Defense bounces back

The physical nature of practice brought forth by the pads coming on brought newfound energy to New York's defense. In fact, the Jets' unit easily won the day from the first snap onward. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off an errant throw from Geno Smith, and the cornerbacks smothered each receiver that came their way.

#Jets secondary continues to blanket receivers on 7v7. Not much for Klubnik or Geno to work with. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 3, 2026

Along the interior, the Jets did a great job of plugging up holes and making it difficult for any of the team's running backs to find room. It was the kind of day that showed how competitive the unit was, especially after "losing" the day over the weekend.

Monday was for the defense. Everyone looked in sync; there was good energy, and the physical nature that head coach Aaron Glenn wants to play with was showing out.

Offensive miscues

While the defense objectively dominated the day, they were also aided by several miscues from the offense. On Smith's interception, tight end Mason Taylor was running open, but the pass sailed over his head and into the waiting arms of Fitzpatrick.

Geno overthrows Mason Taylor and it’s INTERCEPTED by Minkah Fitzpatrick.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 3, 2026

On a rainy day, drops were also an issue. New York's receiving core dropped eight passes on record, including several where they made the initial grab but couldn't secure it after being punched out by an opposing corner. One such play saw Garrett Wilson beat Brandon Stephens inside, but Stephens didn't give up on the play and still jarred the ball loose.

These kinds of practices will happen to every offense at this time of year. It's important not to make the same issues happen continuously, though.

One-on-ones

With the pads on, Monday saw a big focus on one-on-one battles from each level of the team.

Along the interior, right tackle Armand Membou dominated each matchup he faced between David Bailey, Will McDonald IV and Kingsley Enagbare. Bailey did record a good rep against Olu Fashanu when he drew a holding penalty, though. Joe Tippmann also looked good in his own separate reps. Defensive tackle Jowon Briggs made multiple quick rushes against Dylan Parham.

On the outside, New York loved what it saw. Azareye'h Thomas, the third-round pick from last year, recorded a pass breakup against Garrett Wilson that saw him record excellent coverage on a deep route. Stephens and Nahshon Wright also had pass breakups throughout the day.

Nahshon Wright with a good pass deflection. Battle at outside corner between him and AZ Thomas heating up today.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 3, 2026

On offense, first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. made an excellent grab deep on a pass from Smith, where he had to readjust his body and still make the grab. It was the first "big" play made by Cooper this camp, and a sign that things may be slowing down for him.

A new shift in strategy

We've mentioned already how New York's defense won the day. More impressively, though, was how they did it in the trenches. The Jets' offense made two big runs on the day when they were able to bounce the play outside.

Aside from that, though, there was very little for the team to do running the ball. David Onyemata, Harrison Phillips and Briggs all played extremely well in team drills and gave very little for the Jets' offense to operate in.

Last season, the Jets were fourth-worst in the league in rushing yards allowed. They spent millions to solve that need. Early in camp, it appears that the money used has been well spent.

Injuries

New York is still without cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, edge rusher Joseph Ossai, and defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Mazi Smith. Glenn made it clear that none of the players will be expected to see the field this week at all as they nurse their injuries. The good news is that their return "shouldn't be much longer," according to the head coach.

Of note, while tight end Kenyon Sadiq was not at practice today for a maintenance day, the Jets are still working him back from offseason hernia surgery that kept him out of organized team activities and minicamp.