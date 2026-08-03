Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen Not Spotted at First Padded Chiefs Training Camp Practice

The weekend brought a pair of injury scares for the Kansas City Chiefs, as wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen both went down with ailments and didn't return to practice. Following Sunday's off day at training camp, the team is attacking a new week full steam ahead.

As pads come on at the Missouri Western State University practice field, however, neither Worthy nor Allen was seen with their teammates to begin the day's work.

Pads are on .. Mansoor Delane in Yellow Jersey with shorts. Ashton Gillotte in the tent. Rashee Rice in pads. Have not spotted Cyrus Allen or Xavier Worthy. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/FeH2xRO9e5 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 3, 2026

For Worthy, a shoulder injury led to him leaving practice early on Saturday. The initial sentiment was that the former first-round pick didn't appear to be too bothered upon his exit from the field, but his premature departure was still worth noting.

The speedy pass catcher missed multiple games last season following a dislocated shoulder that ultimately required surgery during the offseason. It isn't confirmed whether this injury is to that same side of his body, but he did take a pretty hard landing on a downfield grab during Saturday's work.

Allen, meanwhile, took quite a while to get off the field and caused a scare in Chiefs circles as he got carted off. Fortunately for him, he was riding in the front of the cart (an important distinction) and his bruised shin is viewed as a "best-case scenario."

Following Saturday's practice, special teams coordinator Dave Toub broke down what he saw on the play.

“Yeah, (CB Kaiir) Elam was catching the ball, he was a gunner," Toub explained. "They were both playing gunner, and Elam was catching it. It was clearly there, and Allen came in. He thought he was catching it, and they collided. I mean, I hate to see somebody get hurt, especially on a special teams drill. We'll see how he is.”

Rashee Rice, who continues to take things slowly following offseason knee surgery, is present in pads on Monday.

Chiefs injury updates on Ashton Gillotte, Omarr Norman-Lott, Mansoor Delane

Late last week, second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte went down with what head coach Andy Reid described as a strained hamstring. There's been no further update on the severity of said strain after Reid didn't express much concern. The projected starting edge rusher was spotted on Monday, albeit without a helmet and presumably rehabbing off to the side.

The same context applies to fellow 2025 NFL Draft classmate Omarr Norman-Lott, who is still on the physically unable to perform list. Norman-Lott isn't quite a full go as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in his debut campaign. If things go as planned, perhaps he gets activated at some point later this month.

Finally, first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane continues to don a yellow non-contact jersey as the second week of full-squad camp practice arrives. He recently provided a status report on his shoulder, saying he planned to be deemed 100% "sometime soon."

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