Detroit Lions Training Camp Injury Updates: Miller, Moore, Rolder

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has seen his team deal with some ailments over the start of training camp.

Through the team's first four practices, they've had multiple players have to be evaluated for potential injuries. On Monday, Campbell updated the statuses of several of those players ahead of the start of practice.

On Sunday, two players left practice early in defensive end Derrick Moore and tight end Miles Kitselman.

The Lions also had a scare on Friday, when defensive tackle Alim McNeill was evaluated for a neck injury. However, McNeill told reporters Sunday that he had been kicked in the head by a teammate and didn't suffer any significant injury.

On the other hand, linebacker Jimmy Rolder had his status officially updated on Monday. The Lions signed veteran Devin White on Saturday, and reports indicated that the signing was connected to a potential absence for Rolder.

Campbell updated the status of several rookies ahead of Monday's practice, including Rolder, Moore and Kitselman.

"Rolder will be out for a while, got a hamstring. Kitselman will be out for a while. Derrick Moore, we're hoping kind of seven-to-ten days here," Campbell said. "Just kind of a minor strain, which is good news. It's unfortunate for all the rookies. These reps are valuable man, you miss valuable, valuable time. But it also is what it is. The good news is, like we said with Derrick, it won't be too long. For Rolder, it's a little unfortunate, but it's not a season-ender, so that's good news."

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted that he still anticipates Rolder being able to contribute to the Lions' defense this season.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller was also somewhat limited in pratice on Sunday, but Campbell noted that this was simply precautionary and the first-round pick will be ready to go on Monday.

"Blake, he'll roll today. We don't anticipate any issues," Campbell said. "He wanted to do more, we just kind of held him back, just got him some individual. Feel good about that, so we think he'll be okay for today."

Detroit begins padded practices on Monday, which will ramp up both the intensity and physicality for the team heading into the 2026 season. Their first preseason game is set for a week from Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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