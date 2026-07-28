Seattle Seahawks Part Ways With Kenny McIntosh Early in Training Camp

The 2023 draft class for the Seattle Seahawks is among the best in the history of the franchise. Two superstars and three meaningful contributors, as well as a couple of meaningful depth pieces. Only a few of the ten draft picks the Seahawks made that year ended up being entirely unimpactful. Earlier this evening, the Seahawks waived one of those few players.

Unrealized Potential

Given that he was a seventh round pick back in 2023, I wouldn’t say that the expectations for Kenny McIntosh were ever high. But there was a unique, fun, and valuable skillset in there, and it seemed like he could provide some value at the NFL level. A running back with receiver talent has a place in the league, even on a team with quality backs in front of him.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The optimism didn’t last long. Kenny injured his knee during training camp of his rookie year and never got going. He provided a few special teams snaps that year, but never got to take the field as a running back. 2024 made it seem like he might get off the starting blocks, as he was active for every game and had some offensive and special teams production.

Unfortunately, McIntosh tore his ACL last July, an injury that he has still not recovered from as of today. The team won the super bowl without him partaking in a single snap all season, and after some offseason shuffling at the running back position, it seemed somewhat unlikely that there would be a place for him. Even if he healed up, it had become a crowded room.

The End of the Line

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands off to running back Kenny McIntosh McIntosh (25) against the Los Angeles Rams. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When McIntosh was immediately placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list after reporting for training camp last week, it was relatively clear that this was it. He was already likely on the outside looking in, and now he couldn’t even take the field to try to change that. The team needs players who are healthy enough to participate in practice, and Kenny still has rehab to do.

Despite his lack of production, a lot of Seahawks fans were hopeful that he’d find a way. Once upon a time, he brought things to the table that no other running back on this roster does, and not that many across the league do. He could have added a fun dimension to this offense. Today effectively ends that hope, although he may clear waivers and revert to the injured list.

The path forward is relatively clear at this point. Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson are your three running backs to start the season, with Zach Charbonnet coming back whenever health allows. It’s tragic that McIntosh was never able to catch a break in Seattle, but such is life in the NFL when you play running back.

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