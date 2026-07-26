Cards Camp Notebook, Day 4: Jacoby Returns, Offense Comes Alive

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback is back in the picture.

Day 4 of Arizona's training camp began with a bang, as Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals struck a deal to increase his guaranteed money in 2026 to satisfy the presumed starter.

Brissett participated in team drills for the first time all offseason after skipping OTAs and mandatory minicamp, connecting a few sharp passes while shaking off a bit of rust in the process.

"If we need to push it down the field on the third level, I think he's got it. Obviously the intermediate ball, whether he has to take a little off it, layer it, whatnot, check it down, do all those kind of things," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said before Sunday's practice.

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Quote of the Day

LaFleur, when asked about his take on NFL contract negotiations:

"When it comes to negotiations and all that, I expect everything and anything. So I've seen it all."

Other Note-Cards

Gardner Minshew, in his last practice working with the starting unit, had perhaps his best practice of camp. Minshew connected with numerous players across the field on what was undoubtedly the offense's most dominant showing of camp thus far. However, he also owns the first turnover of camp after being intercepted by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Carson Beck continues to struggle with ball placement. While Beck hasn't looked awful, he very much is still finding his footing in terms of catching up to the NFL level.

Chase Bisontis, Arizona's second-round pick, registered his first snaps with the starting unit today at right guard. He's set to battle with Isaiah Adams as camp progresses.

Marvin Harrison Jr. came down awkwardly after a sideline catch and was in obvious discomfort for the small remainder of practice.

Jeremiyah Love was spotted fielding punts during special teams work.

On the defensive side of the ball, Roy Lopez was a non-participant for the second time in three days while Dante Stills was standing off to the side during drills.

Darius Robinson continues to look good entering Year 3 after stacking another good camp practice.

Baron Browning had perhaps the best pass-rush rep of the day where he smoothly beat Elijah Wilkinson inside for a sack.

Walter Nolen III logged his first 11 v 11 team work of camp after working his way back from a meniscus injury.

What's Next?

The Cardinals have Monday off before returning on Tuesday. Time and availability has yet to be announced by the organization.