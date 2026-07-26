Winners and Losers From the First Week of Panthers Training Camp

The first "week" of training camp is in the books, with the Carolina Panthers finally getting their first few practices in the books. They're at it early thanks to the Hall of Fame Game, but that gives us an early chance to analyze the squad.

And early on, there are already some clear winners and losers for the Panthers.

Winner: Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monroe Freeling said it wouldn't take long for him to get comfortable on the right side. So far, he doesn't look far off from being very comfortable. The big reason he's a winner, though, is that he's going to get first-team reps and is in line to start. That was not the likely outcome a week ago.

Loser: Injured Panthers

Jaycee Horn is out for a while after getting stitches. Taylor Moton will miss the first bit of the season with blood clots. Nic Scourton is done for the season after tearing his ACL. To varying degrees, they're all big losers, and so are the Panthers. Scourton's injury is a tough, unfair pill to swallow in particular.

Winner: Jonathon Brooks

We've heard a lot about Jonathon Brooks, who looks fantastic. We have not heard much from Chuba Hubbard, which means that Brooks is much more the standout. The Panthers believe Brooks can challenge for RB1 usage eventually, and so far, he's proving them right.

Loser: Xavier Legette

Like Hubbard, we've heard very little from Xavier Legette. That's not the kind of thing you'd anticipate from a third-year WR who is fighting for a starting role on offense. He hasn't been bad, but he needs to do more to separate himself from the pack and shed the bust label he has rightly acquired.

Winner: Princely Umanmielen

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) runs on the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Freeling, injuries have forced Princely Umanmielen into a bigger role than he was expected to have. Obviously, losing Scourton stings badly. Umanmielen is not as good and may not start. But he now gets elevated reps and will have more playing time, and he gets all but one practice of camp to adjust to his role as opposed to being thrust into it in preseason, for example.

Loser: Ejiro Evero

Losing one half of your pass rush is brutal. Ejiro Evero appeared poised to have the best rushing unit he'd had in Carolina, but things are out of whack now. The Panthers got five sacks from the rookie while Scourton saw double-teams a third of the time. Now, Evero has to get creative to find pressure once again.