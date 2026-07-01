Re-Ranking the 10 Best Sleeper Picks From the 2026 NFL Draft

Making the correct value selections changed the trajectory of the 2026 NFL Draft for multiple teams. Finding contributors or future starters on Day Three separates excellent draft classes from average or disappointing ones. There were several high-upside prospects who slid further down the board.

Annually, the best sleeper selections in the NFL Draft are made during Rounds 4-7. The 2026 class was no different. Two months after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, we're re-ranking the 10 best sleeper picks.

The following 10 prospects possess an opportunity to develop into the 2026 NFL Draft's best value picks.

2026 NFL Draft: Re-Ranking the 10 Best Value Picks

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keionte Scott, DB (Round 4, No. 116)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got our biggest steal on draft weekend by landing Keionte Scott at No. 116 overall. The undersized defender plays with a rare sense of urgency. Scott combines a fiery approach with a high football IQ and positional versatility. The former Miami Hurricanes standout can play a variety of roles and he'll get along great with Todd Bowles. When playing the nickel, he triggers downhill with intensity and can also blitz the quarterback from those positions.

2. Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB (Round 4, No. 108)

Jonah Coleman is a potential three-down starting running back at the next level. He's joining a crowded Denver Broncos backfield that already has RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins occupying it. Coleman is talented enough to carve out a role for himself by replacing one of the backs ahead of him. The ex Washington Huskies playmaker had better tape in 2024 than 2025, which possibly contributed to his 108th overall landing spot. Teams will regret letting him get that far.

3. Washington Commanders: Kaytron Allen, RB (Round 6, No. 187)

Washington Commanders sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen looked like one of the bigger steals during OTAs and minicamp. The physical ball carrier runs the football with an infectious amount of energy and physicality. He should look even more imposing at training camp once the pads come on. Allen is competing for reps in Washington's backfield with Rachaad White and Bill Croskey-Merritt. Expect the late Day Three selection to capture an immediate role in a rotation that lacks an obvious favorite.

4. Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Sarratt, WR (Round 4, No. 115)

Elijah Sarratt is another Day Three playmaker who stood out during minicamp. At 6-2 and 210 pounds with 10-inch hands, he's a big-bodied receiver who overcomes athletic limitations by dominating defenders at the catch point. Sarratt was clutch for the National Championship winning Indiana Hoosiers in 2025, recording 65 receptions for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Baltimore Ravens were impressed with a fourth-round rookie receiver during offseason workouts who managed to show chemistry with starter Lamar Jackson.

5. Houston Texans: Kamari Ramsey, DB (Round 5, No. 141)

The Houston Texans draft defensive backs at a high level. They're operating with a 100% hit rate on Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, and Derek Stingley Jr. Adding fifth-round pick Kamari Ramsey to this group should pay dividends. Head coach DeMeco Ryans is a big reason why these aggressive defensive backs have success in Houston. Ramsey is a versatile safety with nickelback potential. Durability concerns contributed to his slide, but he could prove to be a steal.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DL (Round 4, No. 104)

There was some Day Two buzz for small-school defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor, but he appropriately ended up in the fourth round. He was downright dominant in 2025, winning Southland Conference Player of the Year honors after producing nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. The Arizona Cardinals are getting an elite athlete who thrives across the interior with first-step quickness and explosiveness. Proctor can rush the passer at an extremely high level, and the Cardinals needed more of that.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Jermod McCoy, CB (Round 4, No. 101)

Jermod McCoy was considered the best overall cornerback prospect for some, but a variety of injury-related concerns proved to be extremely damaging to his reputation with NFL teams. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up landing a potential top-20 talent with the 101st selection, the opening pick of the fourth round. Health and availability will ultimately determine if McCoy develops into the caliber of steal we think he can be. His 2024 tape was downright elite.

8. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE (Round 4, No. 120)

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a pro-ready defensive end with a hard-nosed approach, especially as an early-down run stopper. He's built to thrive in the trenches as an advanced hand-fighter with tenacity. Dennis-Sutton wasn't billed as a terrific pass-rushing prospect during the pre-draft process, but he's being underrated in that department after accumulating 17 sacks at Penn State across 2024-25. He also has more athletic upside than given credit for after leaping a 39.5-inch and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

9. Detroit Lions: Keith Abney, CB (Round 5, No. 157)

Getting sleeper cornerback Keith Abney II in the fifth round is going to be even bigger for the Detroit Lions following the troubling Terrion Arnold allegations. There are updated depth charts that have placed Abney as a starter. The former Arizona State defender is severely undersized at 5-9, but was feisty enough to thrive at boundary cornerback in college. His mentality and overall approach matches what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes look for in culture fits.

10. Los Angeles Rams: CJ Daniels, WR (Round 6, No. 197)

The Los Angeles Rams, who arguably committed the heist of the decade with Puka Nacua, know late-round wide receivers. Internally, they were thrilled with getting former Miami receiver CJ Daniels with a sixth-round pick. That should scare the rest of the league. Daniels is an advanced route runner with a high-level understanding of spacing and leverage. Sean McVay will understand how to scheme him open after he had 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns at National Champion runner-ups Miami.