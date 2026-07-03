10 Rookie Wide Receivers Ready to Break Out After the 2026 NFL Draft

A position-high 36 wide receivers were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. Receiver has arguably been the position group to most quickly acclimate to the league in recent years. This season's rookie class should produce similar results.

At least one rookie receiver has recorded 1,000 yards in seven consecutive campaigns. NFL teams looking for instant contributors on offense should draft receivers. With nearly 40 receivers selected in 2026, the odds say several will make swift impacts.

OTAs and minicamp provided rookie receivers with an opportunity to make instant impressions. A number of them took advantage. We've identified 10 rookie wideouts with an opportunity to enjoy a breakout season.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Wide Receivers Primed for Massive Rookie Seasons

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans (Round 1, No. 4 overall)

The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick because they were looking for a receiver to pair with franchise quarterback Cam Ward. Tate and Ward already displayed terrific chemistry during offseason workouts, including connecting for three touchdowns at the team's first open practice. The Titans are deep at receiver after signing Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike a year ago, but the top-five selection is trending towards being the primary read on most dropbacks.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints (Round 1, No. 8 overall)

Jordyn Tyson was a high-risk, high-reward pick for the New Orleans Saints in the top 10. He missed a considerable amount of time throughout his college football career with various injuries, including a hamstring that pretty much derailed his final season. We're taking a leap of faith by featuring Tyson here. If he's healthy and available, he'll be a playmaking weapon for sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough in Kellen Moore's offense.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles (Round 1, No. 20 overall)

The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade up for Makai Lemon partially because they knew they'd be trading A.J. Brown. Brown was finally dealt to the New England Patriots post draft. Lemon projects to see a significant target share alongside DeVonta Smith as the Eagles' new leading receivers. The former USC standout is an extremely savvy and versatile route runner who should quickly establish himself as a QB-friendly target for Jalen Hurts.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns (Round 2, No. 39 overall)

The Cleveland Browns drafted KC Concepcion before Denzel Boston, but it's the latter we see making a bigger rookie impact. The Browns don't have another wideout like him on the roster. Boston is a prototypical big-bodied "X" receiver with the size and approach needed to dominate defensive backs at the catch point. Whether it's Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, they should pepper him with targets on the boundary.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Round 2, No. 47 overall)

Germie Bernard should make an instant impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers because they don't have another receiver like him. While Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf are stretching the field and threatening defensive backs vertically, Bernard projects as the favorable target in the short and intermediate areas. He was arguably the best route runner of any receiver in this class and should feature prominently for Aaron Rodgers in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders (Round 3, No. 71 overall

Antonio Williams' placement on this list may depend on whether or not the Washington Commanders eventually acquire Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. That would obviously push the rookie further down the depth chart, possibly limiting his Year One impact. Williams impressed the coaching staff during offseason workouts and looked ready for an instant role, if needed. If the season started tomorrow, he'd be the favorite to start in the slot, and might be the No. 2 target behind Terry McLaurin.

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons (Round 3, No. 79 overall)

Atlanta Falcons third-round pick Zachariah Branch enjoyed some eye-popping practices during the offseason. Remember that he set Georgia's single-season receptions record with 81 in 2025. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus are fairly average veterans, so it wouldn't be shocking if Branch developed into the No. 2 target at the position behind Drake London. He's severely undersized, but his explosiveness underneath the coverage would pair nicely with Tua Tagovailoa, assuming he wins Atlanta's starting job over Michael Penix Jr.

Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears (Round 3, No. 89 overall)

The Chicago Bears faced some initial backlash for drafting Zavion Thomas with a top-90 pick, a wide receiver prospect who never produced more than 503 receiving yards in a single college season. Those concerns quietly went away when he started making plays at OTAs and minicamp. Thomas has breathtaking 4.28 speed and he scored three return touchdowns at Mississippi State and LSU. He'll make a quick impact via manufactured touches and on special teams.

Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens (Round 4, No. 115 overall)

The Baltimore Ravens parted with some pass-catching production this offseason by deciding against bringing DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely back. We expect fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt to soak up some of those targets, especially because his skill set somewhat compares to Hopkins'. Sarratt had 65 catches for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns for the National Championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers in 2025. His box-out ability at the catch point helps make up for his lack of desired athleticism.

Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, No. 176 overall)

Somebody needed to step up during offseason workouts for the Kansas City Chiefs while Rashee Rice was serving his 30-day jail sentence. That somebody was often fifth-round rookie receiver Cyrus Allen. The Chiefs still lack terrific depth at receiver, and Allen might play himself into a role. The former Cincinnati standout is an underrated route runner who registered an eye-popping 13 touchdowns catches in 2025.