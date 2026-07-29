Raiders Training Camp Report 2: Top Takeaways & Mendoza Update

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders held their first full-team on-field training camp this morning, and it didn’t take long to assess the changes inside the organization.

I have covered this organization for seven years. As in the past six campaigns, I will offer you daily camp updates, bringing you not only observations and insights, but also analysis and thoughts from the players and coaches.

I credit OC Andrew Janocko, who gave one of the best answers I have ever heard from a coach when I asked how much could really be learned about a football team when they are practicing in shorts, with no pads.

Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"There's a lot we're going to assess; there's a lot we're going to critique and correct. There obviously is the physicality element, especially in the run game, but there is a bunch of stuff that we're going to try to see, do well, correct: hat, hand placement coming off the ball, how we break the huddle, alignment, assignment. There are a million and one things that we can evaluate, get done now, and when the pads come on, there's another bunch of stuff that we will be developing."

Day One: Standing Out

1. It is immediately clear that the speed on this team is nothing like what they have had in the past. It doesn’t mean the process is complete either; this team is in the throes of a two-year rebuild, so there are places in which to raise the level of octane. It is clear, however, that this team is fast and would make the great Al Davis smile with glee.

2. I have documented that this team is searching for their new identity by going back to their old identity, and as soon as the whistle blew, the speed that once made the Raiders deadly and feared was shown.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Coaching was evident at every position, in every period, and with every repetition. I have never seen this many coaches coaching and players coaching. In most first practices, the mentality is to get through it until the pads come on. Today was different. They know the pads are coming, and they are excited about it, but they have embraced the process, and today was not overlooked; it was embraced.

Rookie Progress

The rookies have been in camp for a few days, but five of them really gripped my attention today.

CB Jermod McCoy

The youngster looked fluid, accelerated with ease, started at punt returner, and played CB with the second and third string. I would read nothing into that, as he hasn’t played football in a year; he looked good. Jermod McCoy being healthy is a good thing.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris

Daily readers knew who Masses was long before the NFL Draft, as I had him going to the Raiders in multiple mock drafts before the event. The Raiders love this young man, and he picked up where he left off from an exceptional spring. Once the pads are on, if he shows significant improvement in the physicality of the game, he will be hard to keep off the field.

RB Roman Hemby

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Running the football, he showed off his speed, making multiple people miss, and in the passing game, he showed soft hands and poise. He has a unique skill set once the ball is in his hands. I would describe Hemby in basketball terms. The best players in basketball are those who can create their own shot. Hemby creates like a guard in basketball, and that is why I am as high on him as I am. Young players, especially a UDFA like him , aren’t given much; they have to create. He does.

WR Malik Benson

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris

Benson is so smooth and explosive. When running, it is as if his feet are allergic to the grass. He is perpetually in motion. He doesn’t need air conditioning, even in the 115-degree heat, because he creates a nice wind wherever he goes. He had a great spring-like practice and also picked up where he left off. If he can show the physicality once the pads come on, the Raiders will have just stolen this youngster.

QB Fernando Mendoza

Andrew Jonocko, Fernando Mendoza | DarrellCraig Harris, On SI

At times today, running with the second string, he looked like a rookie. But he also flashed glimpses of what he can be. A terrific communicator, on two particular plays, his ball placement would rival anyone in the NFL. What will separate the rookie is doing that on every play. It will become the rule, and not the exception.

Those flashes are important because, even though the pressure on him is not real, those flashes inspire the same faith in him that the organization has already demonstrated. Janocko praised his progress from the end of minicamp to today.

"Obviously, just the command of the offense, him being able to articulate things, how he sees it. He sees it in real time, takes it from the meeting room and on the board in the film, brings it out here and is able to see the picture, and then tie his footwork to that."

The Veterans

QB Kirk Cousins

The Raiders' starting QB is comfortable in his own skin, and yet highly misunderstood. He is a fiery competitor and a fiercely detail-oriented person.

I asked him what has most pleasantly surprised him about the Raiders, and he didn’t hesitate.

"I just really like the character of the guys in the locker room. I think it's high-quality guys, high-quality people. It would seem that our personnel staff has really emphasized the caliber of the person in the locker room. That's the sense I get with the guys that I'm with. Just how on the details they are, how much football matters to them, the questions they ask. That's been a real shot in the arm for me as an older player to kind of see a lot of young guys who are acting like veterans."

Raiders QBs Training Camp 2026 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

LB Nakobe Dean

The Georgia Bulldog was a presence the Raiders have coveted since letting Robert Spillane leave. He was vocal, loud, and would even describe it better; if this were a basketball or hockey game, he would have had multiple assists by putting guys in the right spot pre-snap.

LB Quay Walker

The next Raiders practice in which Quay Walker participates, and I don’t mention his talent, will be the first. Ever since landing here in the Vegas Valley, he has shown out like a true star. He is a weapon who can play in so many places, but I would challenge you to show me any team in the NFL that has two better ILBs than the Raiders.

He was significantly more vocal today than in minicamp and was exploding upfield, downfield, and sideline to sideline. I will make this prediction right now: he will become a fan favorite. Raider Nation loves guys who play with old-school toughness, and Walker is that guy.

TE Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

The absolute best TE in the NFL puts on a show every time he steps on the football field. He isn’t loud, boisterous, or a self-promoter; he plays football. On one of many plays today that stood out, he caught the ball and accelerated upfield so fast that his young defensive teammate just shook his head. When a player has his teammates becoming fans, that tells you all you need to know.

TE Ian Thomas

Christian Thomas | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' third TE is one of the best blocking TEs in the NFL and a stalwart on special teams. Where he lacks in his game is as a pass catcher. Today, like Happy Gilmore announcing, “Someone learned how to putt,” he made it clear he can catch and be a passing weapon, too. He didn’t get a ton of balls, but took advantage of the ones he did.

TE Carter Runyon

Carter Runyon | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The former college All-American LT is a solid blocker who has great hands. Today, he showed off speed I wasn't aware he had and looked explosive. I find it hard to believe the Raiders will keep four TEs, but can he beat someone out or force their hand? It will be fun to watch.

LS Alex Ward

Alex Ward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A long snapper rarely gets love in an article like this. It is a position in which 99% of the publicity comes from mistakes. Not today, for young Mr. Ward. He showed a burst and acceleration that I have not seen in a few years, and NEVER with the Raiders. A long snapper who can be an asset down the field is an impressive and rare thing.

CB Decamerion Richardson

Las Vegas Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Entering his money year, I previewed him in detail before the season in my position preview. Today I saw the explosion and acceleration that I have yet to see him flash. I am rooting for the young man, and today was a great start.

DE Maxx Crosby

As with Bowers, you will probably never read a report like this without seeing his name. Fresh off an injury, there were no signs of it as he dominated and looked as impressive as ever.

He made it clear that the coaches have warned him, and that he should practice like he plays, to be careful.

“I just can't tell you how many people have come up to me already and just been like, 'Alright, so you know at practice, you can't do this.' I got up a whole textbook full of rules that I got to follow, or I'm going to get in trouble, but that comes with it. I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line. Ultimately, it's because I want to be the greatest at what I do, and I want to push my teammates to be the greatest version of themselves.”

Maxx Crosby | DarrellCraig Harris, On SI

He humorously added, “So, when you get out there and bullets are flying, I'm not thinking about not finishing the play. That's just not in my nature. So, that's something I've been dealing with my whole career. It's not easy, but Klint [Kubiak] grabbed me the first day, and Robbie [Leonard], and I feel like every single human is like, ‘Hey, you got a second? Tomorrow, if you’re in this situation…’ And I’m like, I get it. But yeah, it's been with every coach. That's something that's literally all the way back to college days.”

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