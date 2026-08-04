Last Laugh: Everything That Happened at Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During Jordan Love’s second set of plays at Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday, he booted to his right, stopped and threw across the field to Josh Jacobs.

It was a picture-perfect screen that Josh Jacobs took for a gain of about 20 yards.

Barryn Sorrell wasn’t on the field for that play. He was on the field when the No. 1 offense tried it again. It resulted in the Play of the Day, though Sorrell’s overall impact made him the Player of the Day.

Player of the Day at Training Camp

After a productive series of reps during the first one-on-one pass-rushing drill of training camp, including wins against Jordan Morgan and Darian Kinnard, Barryn Sorrell had by far his best day of training camp.

That was highlighted by his pick-six. Just like the successful screen to Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love rolled out to his right, stopped and threw the ball across the field. Sorrell was waiting, made the grab and sprinted at least 50 yards for a touchdown.

After showing off his speed, he talked some smack to Love.

“I told him I was going to pick him off and he kept laughing at me,” Sorrell said. “Now I got him. He’s going to hear about this for a while.”

Sorrell credited his coaches, including position coach DeMarcus Covington. The path to the quarterback was too easy and the running back was flowing the opposite way of the quarterback. So, he smelled a rat.

Sorrell on his speed during his pick-six. pic.twitter.com/cKrbNpUXXV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 4, 2026

“For me, it was just the fast releases by the receiver and the O-linemen,” he said. “If the O-linemen aren’t blocking me, then obviously something is up. Nobody’s going to give me a free run at the quarterback. I knew something was off.”

Something was, and then Sorrell was off to the races.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. Definitely a great feeling anytime I can go out there and make plays, that’s what I’m out there to do. It’s fun.”

Sorrell is going to have a huge role in this year’s defense. With Micah Parsons set to miss the start of the season with a torn ACL, Sorrell has been practicing with the starters since the first day of OTAs. With the exception of a play or two here and there, nothing has changed.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if he’s happy about his progress. “It’s all about stacking days. Anybody can do it for one, two, three days. But the player I want to be, I want to do this thing all season. It definitely feels good right now but, at the end of the day, it’s not the end goal. I’m just trying to keep stacking days so I can show up and play my best ball when it really matters on Sunday.”

Sorrell said he’s got the best hands of the edge group. Parsons couldn’t help but laugh.

“I mean, the speed and explosiveness, I will take [credit for] that,” he said. “But the hands, I mean, if he dropped in a hook and picked off a nice little jump in the air screen, but off a screen, I don’t know. That’s like a lob, like you’re out in the backyard playing with your friends. I can’t give him best hands off of that.”

Sorrell was one of the players who worked out with Parsons during the offseason. Parsons said Sorrell did “everything he possibly could” do to put himself in position to be an impact player in Year 2.

“How he’s playing, how confident he is, everything,” Parsons said. “I told him, I said, ‘Yo, you finally starting to get abs, looking like a football player, not looking like a rook no more.’ It’s just things like that where he put so much time in.

“Even when I was in the rehab phase and he was out there with Collin (Oliver) and Stack (Nazir Stackhouse) and all those guys at the house, he was still leading. I told DC (Covington), I said you should count on Barryn being a leader, because he was holding guys to the standard that I would or I would expect him to do. The way he approached it, I’m really proud of him. I’m expecting him to still continue to keep getting better.”

The Packers need Sorrell to reach those expectations. Parsons had 12.5 sacks last season. All the other edge rushers on the roster have 15 in their careers, including 1.5 for Sorrell as a rookie.

“I’m looking forward to him coming back,” Sorrell said. “Right now, I’m just trying to play my role. At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. It’s the type of thing that I’ve worked on and this is what I’ve been waiting on and praying for. I just want to take advantage of it.”

Play of the Day at Training Camp

Barryn Sorrell’s interception was by far the best play of the day. So, here are two distant runners-up.

First, quarterback Tyrod Taylor dropped back in the pocket and didn’t have a prayer. From one side, it was cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. From the other side, it was cornerback Jaylin Simpson. In a game, they would have sandwiched Taylor for a sack.

The double-corner blitz worked on Monday, as well. Because it did, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was furious.

St-Juste was not.

“It definitely is (fun), especially when you come scot-free just because they don’t account for a corner blitz,” he said. “It’s been very successful the past couple days in training camp and we’ve got a lot of different varieties of what we can send and where we can send it from – right side, left side, both sides at the same time.”

Later, Jordan Love hit Christian Watson on a crossing route against Brandon Cisse. There was nothing special about the play. Watson was open, Love threw an on-the-money pass and Watson had an easy catch before he stepped on the gas to pile on the YAC.

That was the beauty of it, though. Watson is so big and so fast, that any time he catches the ball in stride, big things could happen.

Which Unit Won the Day?

The defense is 6-0 by our estimation. There are just too many unblocked blitzers for the offense to string together a series of plays.

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New injury: S Johnathan Baldwin (knee).

Baldwin missed most of practice on Monday, as well, which is why Kitan Oladapo has moved from safety and into the slot. The No. 2 safeties were Mark Perry and rookie Murvin Kenion.

Old injuries: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), RB Chris Brooks (hamstring), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), DT Javon Hargrave (knee).

Returned from injury: None.

Packers Transactions

To clear the way for the additions of tight ends McCallas Castles and Drew Biber, they waived/injured tight ends RJ Maryland (hamstring) and Luke Lachey (foot).

Castles spent the second half of last season on Green Bay’s practice squad. Biber is a Wisconsin native and a lifelong Packers fan. We’ll have features on both players on Wednesday.

He’s here and practicing. So is Drew Biber. So two tight ends. https://t.co/1jz6wehJ4h pic.twitter.com/L83xAX4LEP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 4, 2026

Packers Lineup Notes

– The first snaps of the day meant a new offensive line – briefly. Rather than left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Jacob Monk (for Aaron Banks), center Sean Rhyan, right guard Anthony Belton and right tackle Darian Kinnard (for Zach Bako-Bewele), Jager Burton got the No. 1 reps at left guard and Monk shifted to right guard and Belton bounced out to right tackle.

For most of the day, though, it was the Morgan-Monk-Rhyan-Belton-Kinnard unit.

– Burton dropped out of the first practice of training camp with a hamstring issue and missed the next three days. That he’s quickly back with the No. 1 offense (even if it’s in a fill-in role) speaks to how he’s viewed.

“I think I could have played through it,” he said of the injury. “Our trainers are really good, and they saw it and pulled me, just they want to be extra cautious, get scans, and just make sure everything's good. Not make something worse that would be a two-day thing, turn it into a two-month thing.”

– The first snap of the day on defense had Barryn Sorrell and Lukas Van Ness on the edges, and Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson as the tackles.

– With Carrington Valentine out again, Brandon Cisse took all the No. 1 reps at cornerback.

– John Williams once again worked as a left tackle, left guard and center with the backup lines. That type of versatility bodes well for his spot on the roster.

– Quite a bit has been written about the rise of Anthony Campbell. But don’t sleep on Jaden Crumedy. A sixth-round pick by Carolina in 2024, he joined Nazir Stackhouse and Jonathan Ford on the No. 1 defense.

– The No. 1 punt team consisted of Isaiah McDuffie, Arron Mosby, Cal Adomitis, Barryn Sorrell and Ty’Ron Hopper as the five-man line, Javon Bullard and Pierre Strong as the wings and Nick Niemann as the personal protector.

At least eight players rotated through as the gunners, including Cisse, Bo Melton, Benjamin St-Juste and young receivers Isaiah Neyor and J. Michael Sturdivant.

– The No. 1 kickoff team had Mark Perry, Benjamin St-Juste, Bo Melton, Isaiah McDuffie and Nick Niemann on one side and Javon Bullard, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kitan Oladapo, Arron Mosby and Evan Williams on the other.

Big Plays at Practice

– Rookie corner Brandon Cisse was on the field for three reps of one-on-ones. He did not give up a completion. He laughed and said he’d have to go watch the film.

“Same techniques,” he said. “You just kind of know the ball’s coming at you. But nothing really changes. Just prepare, take it like it’s a team rep. Use your same kind of techniques, hope the ball comes your way, and try to capitalize when the ball does come your way in this kind of setting is really good for you.”

– Starting corner Keisean Nixon had a rough set of plays. He gave up an easy completion to Christian Watson on an in, got beat deep by J. Michael Sturdivant and prevented the completion by committing pass interference and lost to Watson again on a comeback. He finished strong, though, by basically running Bo Melton’s route and preventing a completion on throw by Kyron Drones.

– The equivalent of NBC’s old slogan of must-see TV is Javon Bullard battling Jayden Reed. On the second play of one-on-ones, Reed made a diving catch near the sideline. Later, he beat Bullard on a wheel route for a big gain. Bullard has won the matchups in 11-on-11 drills, though.

– Skyy Moore had two impressive wins in the one-on-ones, including a long catch against Kitan Oladapo.

– Moving into 11-on-11, a handoff to Josh Jacobs gained minimal yards. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was upset, anyway.

– On the next play, Gannon sent a blitz, which was picked up by Jacobs and freed up Josh Whyle for an uncontested downfield catch. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was excited by the protection provided by Jacobs and tight end Drake Dabney.

– On the first snap of the day for the No. 2s, cornerback Jaylin Simpson fired forward to stick running back MarShawn Lloyd for a loss. Simpson and Brenton Cox showed good run support a moment later on a toss to Pierre Strong.

– Earlier, we mentioned the corner blitzes in which Benjamin St-Juste and Simpson would have combined for a sack. A play later, Barryn Sorrell’s pressure forced a checkdown. A few plays after that, rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan had a sack against Kyron Drones.

– Jordan Love completed back-to-back passes to Matthew Golden against Xavier McKinney and Keisean Nixon. On the next play, Evan Williams’ blitz forced an incomplete pass from Love to Christian Watson.

Matthew Golden with the catch today. pic.twitter.com/ao6ddGqG3M — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 4, 2026

– With the backups on the field, safeties Mark Perry and Kitan Oladapo limited completions to Damien Martinez and Bo Melton to minor gains. On the next play, Drones had to throw it away against pressure by Isaiah McDuffie, TyRon Hopper and Oladapo.

– A handoff to Pierre Strong hit the brick wall known as Jonathan Ford and Jaden Crumedy. A few plays later, on third-and-2, MarShawn Lloyd was buried in the backfield by Hopper, which set off a raucous celebration.

– A run by Josh Jacobs appeared to have a crease but linebacker Zaire Franklin shot through a gap and hit Jacobs in the backfield.

– On a third-and-6, Love hit Golden at the sideline against Cisse for a first down. The next play was Barryn Sorrell’s pick-six.

– Here were the last four plays of the day. First, Kyle McCord threw his best ball of the summer, a bullet to the sideline to Isaiah Neyor for a catch at the sideline against excellent coverage by Shemar Bartholomew. Second, Martinez took the handoff and ran into Nazir Stackhouse, with Martinez falling to the turf as if he’d just run into a tractor-trailer. Next, Drones and Martinez botched a handoff. Finally, on the final play, Drones had to chuck it because of pressure by Dani Dennis-Sutton and Nick Niemann.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

The players will get some much-needed R&R on Wednesday, Thursday’s practice will be closed to the public and Friday is Family Night. There will be no practices open to the fans over the weekend.

Next week, the team will practice at 10:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday before playing at the Steelers on Thursday night.

The Last Word

Micah Parsons, when asked if he might play reduced snaps this season:

“I don’t necessarily say so. I feel like if we’re going to go that route of like the NBA guys, of, ‘Oh, they need to play so many snaps or games or whatever,’ I’m in the wrong sport, you know?

“We talked about this. Would you rather have peak or longevity? I rather have peak. I rather maximize my eight, nine, 10 years that I have of this game and know that I put everything out on the line, than to have 15 years and say ‘I was only good for a couple because I tried to play the longevity game, not go all out.’ So I’d rather have the peak, for real. And if I do play less snaps, I fully trust that a bunch of these guys in the locker room can uphold your standard when I do get breaks.”

“Like, people are worried about the knee. They should be worried about how I’m going to play when I get back. The anger, the frustration, the things that I’m going to have to let out because of how long it’s been since I played.”

- Micah Parsons ⬇️https://t.co/4UpNrdpPm7 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 4, 2026

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