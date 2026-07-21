Panthers' Taylor Moton Lands on Non-Football Injury List with Scary Medical Issue

As the Carolina Panthers begin training camp this week, the team has been dealt a tough blow as a result of a scary medical issue for right tackle Taylor Moton.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Moton has been placed on the non-football injury list with a blood clot in his lung that was discovered in late June.

Moton was immediately placed on blood thinners after the diagnosis and is responding well to treatment and will be monitored daily by the Panthers' medical staff.

The veteran is slated to miss the start of the season but is expected back at some point in 2026, the team added.

Impact of Taylor Moton's absence

While the biggest concern is obviously Moton's well-being, not having him for the start of the season is terrible news for the Panthers' offensive line.

Carolina was already without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu after he suffered a ruptured Achilles last season that leaves his status up in the air for the entire 2026 campaign.

The Panthers have a competition at left tackle between veteran Rasheed Walker and rookie Monroe Freeling, but the belief was Walker was ahead and would win out once training camp concludes.

Now, Freeling will likely be pushed into starting duty right away. The problem with that is it remains to be seen if the rookie is capable of stepping into such a crucial role upfront.

Freeling played primarily at left tackle in college, but he has been getting looks on the right side this offseason, and he did play at that spot some at Georgia.

Chances are he will end up on the right side and Walker will be the one to protect Young's blindside, but that will be hashed out at training camp over the next month.

Carolina had its rookies report to training camp on Tuesday, and the veterans will follow on Wednesday.