Drake Maye Breaks Tom Brady's Franchise Record in Patriots' Fourth Straight Win
The Patriots have themselves a franchise quarterback again.
In New England's 31-13 victory over the Titans on Sunday—their fifth win this season and their fourth in a row—Drake Maye completed 21-of-23 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns, finding tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in the end zone for first-half scores. He also added 62 yards rushing on eight carries, and continued to look calm, cool, and collected in coordinator Josh McDaniels's offense.
Maye also did something on Sunday that not even Patriots legend Tom Brady did during his career in Foxborough. The team shared after the game that the quarterback's completion percentage of 91.3% was the highest in a game in franchise history.
The mark broke Brady's previous record of 88.5%, set in December of 2009.
With his performance on Sunday, Maye also tied Brady for the most games in Patriots history with at least 200 passing yards, a 135.0+ passer rating, and two passing touchdowns. Brady did it four times in 2007. Maye has already done it four times this season.
Pretty good. Pretty, pretty good.
The best part? Maye thought he still left some meat on the bone on Sunday.
"I left some out there that I ended up running [that] I coulda thrown," he said with a smile on his face when asked about his reaction to breaking Brady's record. "I think I tucked it a couple times when I shouldn't have and I think I need to get to the backside of the progression more. I think I'm trying to be careful with the football and trying to challenge it down the field and not just be a check-down Charlie. So just trying to throw it to the guys that are open and they're making great plays."
The Patriots have a franchise quarterback again
While it's certainly still early, Maye has been sensational to begin his NFL career. Throughout the first seven games of his second season, the 23-year-old is completing 75.2% of his throws for 1,744 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also added 200 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, and has not turned the football over since Week 3.
After some stop gap signal-callers in Cam Newton, Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe, it looks like New England may finally have their successor to Brady.
Now 5-2 to begin the 2025 season, the Patriots remain atop the AFC East standings through Week 7. They'll turn their attention to the Browns next weekend as they welcome a 2-5 Cleveland team to Foxborough for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.