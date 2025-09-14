SI

Drake Maye Had Classy Gesture for Mike Vrabel After First Win As Patriots Coach

Maye made sure his coach got a memento from the dub.

Brigid Kennedy

Maye had two passing touchdowns and one he ran in himself on Sunday.
Maye had two passing touchdowns and one he ran in himself on Sunday. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye may have just won the first game of his second NFL season, but he's thinking about his first-year coach Mike Vrabel first and foremost.

After defeating the Dolphins 33-27 in a back-and-forth thriller, Maye revealed to reporters that he kept the game ball to give to Vrabel as a memento of the coach's first win at the helm.

Specifically, Maye saved the football he used while kneeling out the clock, then handed that over to the Pats' equipment manager to give to Vrabel, per Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan.

Pretty sweet.

For New England, the win wasn't the sleekest win—but they got it done. Maye himself finished with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as one rushing TD.

“We were willing to get into a street fight, we had a little lull, and we didn’t pack it up and quit,” Vrabel said after the fact, per the Boston Globe. “I’m really excited that they could fight and compete and come on the road, be in a game. … There’s a lot to coach from, but it will be easier to coach from a win.”

Next up, the 1-1 Pats will host the Steelers on Sept. 21.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL