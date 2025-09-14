Drake Maye Had Classy Gesture for Mike Vrabel After First Win As Patriots Coach
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye may have just won the first game of his second NFL season, but he's thinking about his first-year coach Mike Vrabel first and foremost.
After defeating the Dolphins 33-27 in a back-and-forth thriller, Maye revealed to reporters that he kept the game ball to give to Vrabel as a memento of the coach's first win at the helm.
Specifically, Maye saved the football he used while kneeling out the clock, then handed that over to the Pats' equipment manager to give to Vrabel, per Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan.
Pretty sweet.
For New England, the win wasn't the sleekest win—but they got it done. Maye himself finished with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as one rushing TD.
“We were willing to get into a street fight, we had a little lull, and we didn’t pack it up and quit,” Vrabel said after the fact, per the Boston Globe. “I’m really excited that they could fight and compete and come on the road, be in a game. … There’s a lot to coach from, but it will be easier to coach from a win.”
Next up, the 1-1 Pats will host the Steelers on Sept. 21.