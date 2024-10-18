SI

Drake Maye Has Flawless Argument to Encourage UK Residents to Become Patriots Fans

Maye found some similarities across the pond.

Drake Maye

Drake Maye during his first start.
Drake Maye during his first start.
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. While the Jaguars just played the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, this is the Patriots' first trip to foggy London town since 2012 when Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in a 45-7 win over the St. Louis Rams.

The new Patriots quarterback spoke with the media on Friday and was asked why unaffiliated fans in the UK should root for the Patriots. Maye's response delighted a number of media members, though it's unclear from the transcription if he was joking.

Get it? New England. Like England, but newer. Please ignore any possible history between the two countries or ask who the Patriots mascot would be shooting his musket at if he were a real person.

Either way, one Boston media entity liked the line enough that they gave it the quote graphic treatment.

What more could you want in a quarterback?

