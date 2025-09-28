SI

Drake Maye Hits Cam Newton's 'SuperCam' Celebration After Rushing TD vs. Panthers

Maye grew up a fan of Cam Newton and the Panthers.

Drake Maye took over his former favorite players celebration.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye scored a five-yard rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough and after he did, he gave a special shoutout to his former favorite player.

Maye, a North Carolina native, grew up rooting for the Panthers and, more specifically, quarterback Cam Newton. As such, after he crossed the goal line to give the Patriots a second-quarter lead, the 23-year-old hit Newton's signature "SuperCam" celebration as a tribute to the former star.

Maye spoke about Newton this week when recalling his favorite memories as a Panthers fan.

"I went to the Super Bowl when they lost to Peyton Manning, and that was tough," he explained. "But yeah, just that season. I think they were 15-1. I was at that NFC championship game at home, big time win. Just being a fan of Cam [Newton] was probably the biggest memory, him coming out here, doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’ So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later on and playing him. He coached the 7-on-7 team and playing against him and seeing stuff like that. So, just getting to know some of the players around has been pretty cool."

A pretty awesome, full-circle moment for Maye, who has New England's offense rolling early against Carolina on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

