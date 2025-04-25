Drake Maye Loved Seeing Will Campbell's Emotional Reaction to Being Drafted by Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sounds pretty excited for his new offensive tackle Will Campbell, the Patriots' No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Campbell gave an emotional interview in Green Bay after he was drafted by the Patriots. The offensive tackle started crying pretty immediately when thinking about all the hard work it took for him to make it to the NFL. The crowd cheered for him as he had his emotional moment.
Maye loved what Campbell had to say in his interview, and he's ready to start working with him.
"Love this guy already," Maye wrote with a fire emoji. "LFG."
Campbell seems to be a fan, and player, favorite already.
New England was in need of protection for Maye in this year's draft, and Campbell is that answer. Campbell was the best offensive lineman available in the draft, so it seemed to be a no-brainer for the Patriots.