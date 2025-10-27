Drake Maye Had Priceless Reason for Not Hearing Fans’ MVP Chants During Patriots' Win
Drake Maye has been cooking in his second NFL season as his stellar play is a big reason why the Patriots are 6-2 on the season after beating the Browns on Sunday. The 23-year-old QB threw three more touchdown passes in the 32-13 win at home and he also rushed for 50 yards.
The former UNC star, who the Patriots selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, now has 15 touchdown passes through eight games and, more importantly, has thrown only three interceptions. Maye has thrown for 2,026 yards, completed 75.2 percent of his passes and has a QB rating of 118.7.
Maye has Patriots fans so fired up that they started yelling MVP chants at him after he ran for 28 yards on one play in the third quarter and then again after the next play when he hit Kayshon Boutte for a 39-yard touchdown pass that gave New England a commanding 30-7 lead.
Maye was asked after the game what he thought of those chants but said he didn't hear them because he was too busy getting roasted by his teammates for how he ended his long run.
"No I didn’t hear it," Maye said with a laugh. "The guys were making fun of me about my slide back in the huddle on the long run so I didn’t hear it. But the fans have been awesome all season. Best fans in the league and they continue to show out every week."
Here's that moment:
After a rough rookie season Maye continues to improve each week in 2025 and has many wondering if this Patriots team can do the unthinkable and win the AFC East this season. They are a half game up on the Bills, who they beat in Buffalo earlier this season, and have a pretty easy schedule the rest of the way.
Next up for the Patriots is a home game this Sunday against the Falcons, who were blown out by the Dolphins yesterday. New England then travels to Tampa Bay, which should be a huge road test for the young QB.
It's safe to say that if Maye keeps playing this way and the Patriots keep racking up wins, the fans' MVP chants are only going to get louder.
Maybe next time he'll actually hear them.