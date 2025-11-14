Patriots Star Drake Maye Playfully Brushes Off MVP Chants for Second Straight Week
The Patriots are 9-2, holding the best record in the NFL after Thursday night's 27-14 victory over the AFC East division rival Jets.
The developmental leap of second-year quarterback Drake Maye bears much of the credit for New England's success this season. He was phenomenal again on Thursday, completing 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Much like he last Sunday in Tampa from a Patriots-heavy road crowd, Maye received "MVP" chants as he exited his home field in Foxborough on Thursday night. On Sunday, Maye deflected, saying the MVP chants may have been for Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield. Thursday night, Maye deflected his success again and complimented rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson in the process.
"Those may have been for TreVeyon tonight. I mean, he scored three touchdowns. Our fans have been great with me since I got here...just appreciate them for embracing me. I'm just trying to embrace this city and give these fans, this team, myself...just leave it all out there and give it everything I got."
Maye is certainly a serious candidate in the league MVP race. Following Thursday night's game, Maye leads the league with 2,836 passing yards. He's tied for second in passing touchdowns with 20, and is alone in third in completion percentage (71.9%).
As long as the Patriots keep winning, and Maye keeps performing, expect the chorus of MVP chants to continue for New England's budding star under center.