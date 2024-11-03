SI

Drake Maye Rescues Patriots With Miraculous Game-Tying Touchdown on Final Play

Ryan Phillips

Maye finished 29-of-41 for 206 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Drake Maye has finally had his first NFL moment.

With the New England Patriots trailing the Tennessee Titans 17-10 late in the fourth quarter, Maye drove his team down the field and got them in position to tie the game on the final play of regulation. That's when the rookie quarterback pulled off something remarkable.

Maye dropped back as time expired then managed to avoid the Titans' pass rush for more than 11 seconds before floating a pass to the end zone as he was being taken down. It dropped into the waiting arms of Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying touchdown.

Video is below.

Here's the view from behind New England's offense.

What an amazing play by Maye. He created a ton of time to let the play develop, as he wound up having 11.82 seconds to throw the ball.

While that wasn't a game-winning score and things immediately went to overtime, where the Patriots ended up losing, it was something truly special that shows Maye can make plays.

Unfortunately for New England in overtime, the Titans took a 20-17 lead before Maye threw an interception that ended the game.

The Patriots selected Maye with the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft and he has come along a bit slowly since being named the starter in Week 6. He has had ups and downs and Sunday's game showed that.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

