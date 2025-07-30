Drake Maye Reveals the Top Thing He's Learned From Watching Tom Brady Tape
Drake Maye has quite the support staff surrounding him as he heads into his second year in the NFL.
Not only did the Patriots hire Mike Vrabel—the 2021 Coach of the Year—as their new head coach, but they also brought in Josh McDaniels for his third stint as offensive coordinator in New England. McDaniels, of course, has won six Super Bowl titles with the club and was the play-caller for Tom Brady for the majority of the GOAT's career.
Given that, during an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass., Maye was asked what he's learned thus far from diving into Brady's game tape with McDaniels—and revealed his No. 1 takeaway:
"There's so many things learning from Tom," He explained. "I think ... easy. The one thing with Tom is he always knew where to go with the football."
"Beating blitzers," Maye continued. "Knowing where to go before he got the snap. I think that's the best thing I saw. And his feet. His feet were always in the ground, ready to throw. [Those] are the big things I saw from watching him on tape. ... The stuff you see on TV with the leadership, and then now knowing what he was doing, is pretty cool."
Though it hasn't been perfect, Maye has shown steady progress picking up the Patriots' new offense since the offseason program. After throwing four interceptions in one practice earlier this spring, the QB has yet to turn the ball over during training camp, and has turned in some highlight reel-worthy plays—including an impressive off-platform touchdown pass to third-year wide receiver DeMario Douglas.
New England opens the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.