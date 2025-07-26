Drake Maye's 50-Yard TD Bomb to DeMario Douglas Dubbed Play of Patriots Camp So Far
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have themselves a highlight reel-caliber player at quarterback.
During an 11-on-11 period of their fourth training camp practice in Foxborough on Saturday, second-year signal-caller Drake Maye avoided pressure from his left, scrambled to the right, and—while off-platform—was able to find wide-open wide receiver DeMario Douglas for a touchdown.
While the play came during a period when reporters weren't allowed to record, the Patriots' social media team captured the footage and posted it to their channels. Here's a look:
Dropped it right in the bucket with defensive backs Christian Gonzalez and Kyle Dugger trailing in coverage.
While this dime from Maye has been dubbed the play of camp so far, the former North Carolina Tar Heel made several other high-level throws during Saturday's session—including a nice touch pass to tight end Hunter Henry between two defenders and a 50+-yard seed to second-year wide receiver Javon Baker off a double move.
Impressive stuff from Maye so far.
New England opens up the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.