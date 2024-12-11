Drake Maye Weighs in on Possibility of Bill Belichick Coaching at UNC
If Bill Belichick actually ends up coaching North Carolina, at least one former Tar Heel will be elated.
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye recently shared his candid thoughts on the rumors linking Belichick to his alma mater.
Maye, who threw for more than 8,000 yards and 63 touchdowns through three collegiate seasons in North Carolina, was unsurprisingly stoked to hear that a legend like Belichick could be heading to the ACC.
“Obviously a legendary coach with the success he had here,” Maye said in a press conference on Wednesday. “What a great place Chapel Hill is. Anytime you have a legendary NFL coach going back to college I think it’s cool, it’s pretty interesting for me. I think it’s not official yet but I think Coach Belichick would love Chapel Hill…Cool thing for a Hall-of-Fame coach to go back and coach college.”
Belichick joining UNC is hardly a done deal despite floating reports on social media. The 72-year-old parted ways with the Patriots nearly a year ago, ending his historic 24-season head coaching tenure in Foxborough.
Stoking the fires of the latest rumors, Belichick recently laid out a detailed plan for how he would run a college program—hypothetically speaking—on his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Maye and other UNC alumni will be anxiously awaiting North Carolina’s decision, which could be made as soon as this week.