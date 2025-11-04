Dre'Mont Jones Had Classy Comment About Cam Ward After Trade From Titans to Ravens
The Titans traded veteran defensive end Dre’Mont Jones to the Ravens on Monday, just ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Tennessee received a fifth-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old, who will join a Baltimore squad looking to get back into the playoff race after a slow, injury-riddled start.
After the news of his trade had sunk in, Jones took to social media to express his gratitude to the Titans’ organization and fan base. He also made a quick remark about Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, encouraging fans not to waver in their belief in the No. 1 pick.
“The NFL is too crazy lol. Thank you Titans family I loved and appreciated my short time in Nashville too much. Cam is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great!” Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m ready to be Raven rocking that purple and black! #RavensFlock.”
Ward hasn’t had a great rookie season. He’s had a difficult time adjusting to the NFL, and the lackluster offensive line he plays behind hasn’t helped in that regard. Jones got to see Ward every day at practice, and he made clear he’s a believer in the 23-year-old.
Jones was one of Tennessee’s most productive players this season. He started all nine games and was the team’s leader in sacks with 4.5 (tied with Jeffery Simmons). 2025 was his first season with the franchise after signing a one-year deal during the offseason. He spent the 2023 and ‘24 seasons with the Seahawks and played his first four NFL seasons for the Broncos.