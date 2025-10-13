Cam Ward Is the Latest NFL No. 1 Pick to Follow a Dubious Trend

The @Titans' timeline over the last 3 years ...



Dec. 2022: GM Jon Robinson fired.

Jan. 2023: Ran Carthon hired as GM.

Jan. 2024: HC Mike Vrabel fired.

Jan. 2024: AGM Chad Brinker promoted to president.

Jan. 2024: Brian Callahan hired as HC.

Jan. 2025: GM Ran Carthon fired.

Jan.…