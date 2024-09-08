Drew Bledsoe Rips Tony Romo, Compliments Tom Brady’s Curiosity on ESPN Pregame Show
Drew Bledsoe appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown before today's opening games. With Tom Brady making his NFL broadcasting debut later on Fox and Tony Romo calling a game on CBS, Bledsoe was in a unique position to talk about two of the biggest names in sports media, as he was replaced by both of them as a starting quarterback during his playing career.
While discussing his experiences with the two young quarterbacks, Bledsoe revealed a major difference in the way they handled the transition and apparently their relationship with the veteran. Bledsoe even called out Romo directly saying, "if you're watching this Romo, you know this is true."
"Parcells made the decision to yank me at halftime of a game and throw Romo in there," said Bledsoe. "Really didn't agree with that one. If you're watching this Romo, you know this is true. The minute that he became the starter he became pretty big in his own mind. And he was no longer the curious and inquisitive guy. That was the difference between him and Tommy. Tommy became the starter, he was still asking all the questions. Where all of a sudden Romo was the guy who had all the answers."
If there's a Tony Romo roast, it sounds like Bledsoe may not be invited. Not that he's waiting.