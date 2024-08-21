Drew Bledsoe Hilariously Roasts Tom Brady Over Fox Broadcasting Debut
Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who had a very successful NFL career as a starting quarterback, is best known for being replaced in New England by Tom Brady over two decades ago.
Bledsoe, despite the misfortune on the field, has remained very good friends with Brady to this day. Bledsoe was a key figure in Netflix's Tom Brady roast earlier this year, and Bledsoe, who is a Patriots Hall of Famer himself, was present when Brady was enshrined in the franchise's Hall of Fame earlier this summer.
So Bledsoe is no stranger to taking friendly public jabs at Brady, always doing so with a big smile on his face. Wednesday morning's appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football was no different when Bledsoe was asked about Brady's upcoming first season as a Fox NFL color commentator.
"I know that Tommy will work it to death," Bledsoe said. "I will get kind of tired of his squeaky ass voice, but I know he'll do a great job calling the games," Bledsoe joked.
Bledsoe will certainly join NFL fans in watching Brady's broadcasting debut when the Dallas Cowboys open the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.