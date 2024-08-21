SI

Drew Bledsoe Hilariously Roasts Tom Brady Over Fox Broadcasting Debut

The former New England Patriots quarterback took another jab at his good friend ahead of his broadcasting debut.

Mike McDaniel

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe poses for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe poses for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who had a very successful NFL career as a starting quarterback, is best known for being replaced in New England by Tom Brady over two decades ago.

Bledsoe, despite the misfortune on the field, has remained very good friends with Brady to this day. Bledsoe was a key figure in Netflix's Tom Brady roast earlier this year, and Bledsoe, who is a Patriots Hall of Famer himself, was present when Brady was enshrined in the franchise's Hall of Fame earlier this summer.

So Bledsoe is no stranger to taking friendly public jabs at Brady, always doing so with a big smile on his face. Wednesday morning's appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football was no different when Bledsoe was asked about Brady's upcoming first season as a Fox NFL color commentator.

"I know that Tommy will work it to death," Bledsoe said. "I will get kind of tired of his squeaky ass voice, but I know he'll do a great job calling the games," Bledsoe joked.

Bledsoe will certainly join NFL fans in watching Brady's broadcasting debut when the Dallas Cowboys open the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL