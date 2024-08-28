Drew Brees Offers Unorthodox Take on How Texas's Arch Manning Should Approach Career
In his first year with Texas, quarterback Arch Manning's statistics were pretty pedestrian. The all-world quarterback prospect completed two of five passes for 30 yards in just two games.
Whispers about Manning's NFL future are already beginning—that has been the case since the nephew of former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning was in high school. On Wednesday, however, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees offered to go against conventional Manning wisdom in an interview with Larry Holder of The Athletic.
“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas,” Brees said, adding knowingly: “I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that.”
Manning could theoretically do that, given that he stayed within the four-game redshirt limit in 2023. However, shooting for a five-year stint in Austin would keep him in college until 2027—an unlikely proposition.
"That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships," Brees said. "Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point."
The Longhorns—and their current starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers—are scheduled to open their season on Saturday against Colorado State.